Union Minister Pabitra Margherita to visit Vanuatu and Tuvalu for four-day programme

Union Minister of State Pabitra Margherita will undertake an official visit to the Republic of Vanuatu and Tuvalu as part of a four-day international programme aimed at strengthening India’s engagement with Pacific nations.

The minister is scheduled to depart on April 20, with key meetings and discussions set to take place from April 22 to 25. During the programme, ministers and delegates from countries across the world will come together to discuss international relations, cooperation, and development.

This visit builds on Margherita’s continued outreach in the Pacific region. He had earlier visited Tonga on August 28–29, 2024, to attend the Pacific Islands Forum Leaders' Meeting, where he engaged with representatives from 14 Pacific Island Countries, including Vanuatu.

He was also scheduled for a four-nation visit from February 28 to March 8, 2025, aimed at boosting bilateral ties and enhancing cooperation with partner countries.

His diplomatic engagements have consistently focused on strengthening partnerships in key sectors such as development, trade, healthcare, and climate resilience, reflecting India’s growing commitment to the Pacific region.