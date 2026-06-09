Union Minister Piyush Goyal hails first export of Assam's GI-tagged Tezpur litchi to Dubai

Union Minister Piyush Goyal has hailed the export of Assam’s GI-tagged Tezpur Litchi to international markets, saying the initiative will help farmers secure better prices and open new avenues for agricultural products from Northeast India.

In a post on X, Goyal said Assam’s renowned Tezpur litchi has begun making its presence felt in foreign markets. He noted that with the support of the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority, the first export consignment of Tezpur litchi has been shipped to Dubai.

“This step will give the region's litchi global recognition, provide farmers with better prices and create new opportunities for agricultural products from Northeast India,” the minister said.

The export coincides with celebrations marking 100 years of litchi cultivation in Tezpur. The two-day Tezpur Litchi Festival 2026, organised by the Sonitpur district administration, recently concluded at the District Library in Tezpur, highlighting the rich heritage of the GI-tagged fruit.

During the festival, one tonne of various litchi varieties was exported to Dubai, while around 600 kilograms was shipped to Singapore. The consignments were flagged off by Anand Kumar Das in the presence of Prithviraj Rabha and other officials.

Authorities said the exports represent a major milestone for Tezpur litchi, which is known for its distinctive flavour, rich pulp and attractive colour. The fruit has gained increasing popularity in both domestic and international markets.

This year, the highly sought-after Bombay variety of Tezpur litchi fetched prices ranging from Rs 40 to Rs 50 per fruit. Organisers reported that litchis worth over Rs 4 lakh were sold at the festival venue in a single day.

Tezpur’s litchi cultivation dates back to 1923 when noted litterateur Padmanath Gohain Baruah established litchi orchards in the town. Today, more than 150 farmers cultivate litchis across over 400 bighas of land in the region, according to local agricultural groups.

The festival also showcased several popular litchi varieties, including Chahi, Bilati, Bombaiya, Piyaji, Chinese, Rongiya, Kath Bombaiya and Elaichi litchis.