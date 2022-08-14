As the illegal sale of LPG cylinders has become a thriving business in different parts of Northeast India, the government of India plans to eliminate the black market by making cooking gas affordable.

Union Minister of State for petroleum and natural gas, labour, and employment Rameshwar Teli inaugurated the first cooking gas bottling plant of Hemkund in the Northeast in Chumukdima Dimapur, Nagaland.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Act East Policy has taken an important role in the protection of nature by making the people of the North-East economically self-reliant.

On Saturday, Minister of State of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Rameswer Teli inaugurated a cooking gas bottling company of Hemkund in Chumukedima Dimapur in Nagaland. Minister Teli said that the destruction of nature have created a terrible situation in the country, for which Prime Minister of India has made arrangements to make cooking gas affordable. Already, cooking gas has been arranged in every house through the Ujjala scheme.

He also said that arrangements have been made to increase the movement of vehicles in Assam and the North-East with cooking gas as opposed to petrol products.

He added that this initiative will aid in increasing the flow of LPG in the North-East, which will be benefited by the service and competitive capacity of the distributor, and also create a healthy ecosystem for the supply of LPG in the North East.

It is to be noted here that LPG distribution and marketing company Hemkund has already started a bottling plant at Chumukedima Dimapur in Nagaland after Ranchi, Kolkata, and Lakhisarai.

Hemkund Group, which has dealers in major cities of Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, and West Bengal, is experienced with over 30 years of experience in various fields of cooking gas.

Saturday's inauguration of the third bottling plant of Hemkund gas in the country, was attended by Minister Teli along with Deputy Commissioner of Chumukedima District Abhinav Shivam, Superintendent of Police Munesh Kumari, Surjit Singh, and Rishi Bagga from Hemkund Gas.