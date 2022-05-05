Guwahati: The Union Minister for Culture, Tourism and DoNER, G Kishan Reddy on Wednesday said that in the northeastern region, officers should jointly work on an action plan to focus on key areas such as agriculture, job creation, skill development, and infrastructure.

The minister urged all officers to work for the holistic development of the region and full utilisation of funds while presiding over an interactive session with senior officials from the Central and state governments of the eight northeastern states in Guwahati.

"State governments and central ministries must place equal emphasis on social development and job creation, as well as continued infrastructure development." This is critical to ensuring that development reaches the last mile and manifests itself in improved living standards and social uplift, according to the Union Minister for the Development of the North East Region (DONER).

"I have held joint reviews with several line ministries of the central and state governments and plan to hold more in the days ahead," Reddy said, emphasising that the DONER will focus on its role as a coordinator to accelerate the pace of developmental initiatives.

The minister also emphasised the importance of conducting a scientific gap analysis to identify strengths and weaknesses so that targeted action can be taken.

The goal for the coming fiscal year is to make sure that the funds under 10% of the Gross Budget Support (GBS) are fully utilised, that projects are implemented quickly, and that they are in line with the realities of the Northeast, he said.

He called for all state governments to work together towards the newly formed "Agri-task force" to ensure the best possible use of funds and maximum benefit to the people of the region.

The minister praised the region's highly talented and capable women, saying that their potential should be harnessed for the region's holistic development.