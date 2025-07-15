Union Minister reviews Dhubri’s progress as aspirational district, inspects key projects

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for AYUSH and Minister of State for Health & Family Welfare, Prataprao Jadhav, undertook a day-long visit to Dhubri on Tuesday to review the district’s progress under the Aspirational Districts Programme.

Soon after arriving, Minister Jadhav chaired a high-level meeting at the Dhubri District Circuit House auditorium. The session brought together key stakeholders and officials to assess development strategies and ongoing initiatives aimed at uplifting the district.

District Commissioner Dibakar Nath led the administrative team during the meeting. Prominent attendees included Dr. Debamoy Sanyal, Chairman of Dhubri Municipality, former MLAs Ashwini Sarkar (Golakganj) and Ashok Singhi (Bilasipara), alongside senior government officials from multiple departments. The discussions reflected a united approach toward accelerating growth in health, education, infrastructure, and social indicators.



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As part of his itinerary, the minister visited Gauripur Girls High School in Gauripur town, where he inspected a newly constructed classroom at the Girls' Higher Secondary School. The visit emphasised the government’s commitment to improving educational infrastructure in underdeveloped regions.

Minister Jadhav's Dhubri tour was aimed at evaluating the ground-level implementation of various flagship schemes under the Aspirational Districts Programme. His visit reaffirms the central government’s focus on balanced, inclusive development and bridging regional disparities across the country.