Minister of State for Defence, Sanjay Seth, undertook an official visit to Kamjong district, Manipur, as part of the Government of India’s continued efforts to assess and enhance border area development. He was warmly received by the Deputy Commissioner of Kamjong, Rangnamai Rang Peter (IAS), and MLA of 44-Phungyar constituency, Shri Leishiyo Keishing.

As part of the itinerary, minister Seth chaired a meeting with District Level Officers (DLOs), during which he was briefed on the current status and functioning of various government departments operating in the district. The meeting served as a platform to discuss development strategies, governance challenges, and regional priorities.

In a parallel programme, an interactive session was organized with members of Self Help Groups (SHGs) in the presence of the Deputy Commissioner. The initiative aimed to highlight grassroots engagement and community participation in developmental activities.

One of the key highlights of the visit was the presentation of a visionary proposal by the District Administration to develop K Ashang Khullen Aze (KAKA) into a model town. The proposed project is strategically aligned with India’s Act East Policy, with the objective of enhancing cross-border connectivity and fostering infrastructural growth along the Indo-Myanmar border.

Deputy Commissioner Rangnamai Rang Peter emphasized that the model town initiative would provide essential urban amenities to remote border areas, unlock economic opportunities, and serve as a potential "Growth Point" for bilateral trade and commerce, transforming the region into a vibrant international corridor.

The high-level meeting witnessed participation from officials of 26 government departments and representatives from 35 Self Help Groups, reflecting a comprehensive multi-stakeholder approach to regional development.