Union Cabinet Minister and Dibrugarh Lok Sabha MP Sarbananda Sonowal has taken proactive steps to evaluate the severe flooding and erosion impacting various areas of his constituency. Today, Sonowal convened discussions with key stakeholders including Assam Government Chief Secretary Ravi Kota, MLA Prasanta Phukan, Deputy Commissioner Bikram Kairi, Mayor Chayak Patra, Deputy Mayor Ujjwal Phukan, Ward Commissioners, and other officials to assess the current flood and erosion scenario in Dibrugarh Lok Sabha constituency and Dibrugarh town.

Expressing deep concern over the escalating situation, Sonowal emphasized the urgency of relief and rescue operations. He directed officials to expedite efforts in providing necessary aid to the affected population. Discussions also included Assam Government Minister and Tinsukia MLA Sanjay Kishan and Dibrugarh District Guardian Minister Ranjit Kumar Das, who are slated to visit the affected areas tomorrow.

"I am deeply concerned about the flood situation affecting many areas of Dibrugarh Lok Sabha constituency," Sonowal stated. "Given the persistent rainfall, I have instructed officials to implement emergency measures and extend essential assistance to affected individuals. The flooding in Dibrugarh town demands immediate attention, and I am closely monitoring the government's response to mitigate its impact."

The district administration continues its dedicated efforts to manage the crisis effectively. Sonowal underscored the importance of swift action to ensure that affected communities receive timely support and relief.