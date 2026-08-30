Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal eyes 2036 Olympics, stresses need to groom young athletes in Assam

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said India has begun preparing a new generation of athletes with an eye on the 2036 Olympic Games, as he inaugurated the first Samiran Bordoloi Memorial Inter Club Swimming Competition in Dibrugarh, Assam.

The competition was inaugurated at the newly constructed swimming pool stadium in the city.

Speaking to reporters, Sonowal said India’s sporting ecosystem had undergone a major change over the past 12 years, attributing the progress to the sustained focus on sports under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He said Indian athletes had performed strongly at international competitions in recent years, helping encourage more young people to take up sports.

“Consequently, athletes have succeeded in delivering outstanding performances on major international stages, which in turn has significantly inspired the new generation,” Sonowal said.

The Union minister said efforts were already under way to identify and develop young sporting talent who could represent India at the 2036 Olympics.

“I believe that preparations are already underway to groom our young athletes so that they can participate in the 2036 Olympics, which India is set to host,” he said.

India’s preparations for major international sporting events will also include the 2030 Commonwealth Games, which will be held in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

Following the conclusion of the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, the Commonwealth Games Federation flag was handed over to Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi, representing the host state for the 2030 Games.

Sanghavi subsequently presented the flag to Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel during a state Cabinet meeting earlier this month.

The flag will remain in Gujarat until the 2030 Commonwealth Games and is expected to be used as part of initiatives promoting the Fit India movement and encouraging young athletes ahead of the Games.

The Commonwealth Games Flag represents unity, friendship, equality and sportsmanship among Commonwealth nations and traditionally marks the start of preparations in the host country.