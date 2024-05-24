Marking the 222nd death anniversary of the Matak King Sarbananada Singha, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal paid homage by unveiling a life-sized statue of the illustrious monarch. The event, held in Assam's Tinsukia district, was organized by the Tinisukia Matak Rajvansh Unnayan Samiti and All Assam Matak Sanmilan.

Speaking at the inauguration, Sonowal reflected on the enduring legacy of King Sarbananada Singha, emphasizing his contributions to fostering an ideal society characterized by industriousness, fraternity, and effective governance.

"The renowned Matak Swargadeo Sarbananda Singhdev has paved the way for building an ideal society through work consciousness, brotherhood, and good governance," remarked Sonowal. "He united different ethnic groups, implemented various pro-tribal measures, and promoted harmony. In Bengmara, now Tinsukia, the capital, Sarbananda Singh has etched his name in golden letters in the pages of history."

Acknowledging the monarch's valor, leadership, and dedication to the nation, Sonowal highlighted the enduring inspiration drawn from King Sarbananada Singha's example. "His bravery, indomitable courage, leadership, and dedication to the country and the nation continue to inspire the Motak people and the Assamese nation," he said.