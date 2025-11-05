Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal pays tribute to Bharat Ratna Dr Bhupen Hazarika on death anniversary

Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal, paid a heartfelt tribute to the legendary singer, lyricist, and composer Bharat Ratna Dr. Bhupen Hazarika on his death anniversary at the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport on Wednesday, November 5.



Remembering the cultural icon, Sonowal reflected on Dr. Hazarika’s unparalleled contributions to India’s musical and cultural landscape, describing him as a timeless voice of unity and humanism whose legacy continues to inspire generations.



Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Sonowal expressed his emotions in a touching post, writing in Assamese:



“আমাৰ হৃদয়ত গুঞ্জৰিত হৈ থকা অমৰ কণ্ঠ ~ 'সুধাকণ্ঠ'.. On his Punya Tithi, offered my tributes to Bharat Ratna, Dr Bhupen Hazarika. He inspired humanity with his timeless songs celebrating harmony and unity. Bhupen Da's immortal creations will forever remain a source of inspiration for us all.”



The tribute at the airport served as a poignant reminder of Dr. Hazarika’s enduring influence on Assamese and Indian culture. Known as the “Sudhakantha” (nectar-throated singer), Hazarika’s songs continue to echo with messages of love, humanity, and social harmony, transcending generations and boundaries.