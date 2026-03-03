Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal reviews Persian Gulf security for Indian vessels, seafarers

Heightened security concerns in the Persian Gulf have prompted the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways to step up surveillance and protection measures for Indian-flagged vessels and Indian seafarers operating in the region.

Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal, chaired a high-level review meeting to assess the evolving maritime security environment and its implications for Indian maritime assets and personnel. The Director General of Shipping briefed the minister on the prevailing situation and provided an update on Indian-flagged ships and crew members currently deployed across sensitive sea routes.

The ministry has intensified precautionary protocols in response to reported threats across the Persian Gulf, Strait of Hormuz and Gulf of Oman, including missile and drone activity, electronic interference and other maritime security risks.

“We are closely monitoring the evolving situation and have activated all necessary precautionary, monitoring and coordination mechanisms to ensure the safety and welfare of our seafarers and the security of our maritime assets,” Sonowal said after the meeting. He added that authorities remain in constant touch with national and international agencies and are prepared to respond swiftly to any emerging development.

Through the Directorate General of Shipping, the ministry has initiated real-time tracking of Indian-flagged vessels, increased reporting frequency requirements and established round-the-clock monitoring via the MMDAC DGComm Centre. Mandatory reporting protocols have been issued for vessels, ship owners and managers operating in the region.

Coordination is being maintained with the Indian Navy, the Ministry of External Affairs, the Information Fusion Centre–Indian Ocean Region and the Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre, along with Indian missions abroad. Shipping companies and Recruitment and Placement Service Licensees have been advised to exercise caution in crew deployment and maintain regular communication with seafarers and their families.

A dedicated Quick Response Team has also been set up to enable rapid coordination among authorities and ensure immediate assistance in case of any contingency. Helpline numbers have been activated and shared with families through authorised channels.

Vessels transiting the region have been directed to maintain a heightened security posture, enhanced bridge watch and continuous communication readiness, and to report any suspicious activity without delay. Stakeholders have also been asked to conduct voyage-specific risk assessments and maintain heightened vigilance.

Reaffirming the government’s position, Sonowal said, “India stands firmly with its seafarers and maritime stakeholders. The ministry remains prepared to extend all necessary operational, diplomatic and humanitarian support to safeguard Indian vessels and personnel and will continue active coordination with domestic and international stakeholders to protect India’s maritime interests.”