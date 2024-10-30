Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal announced the approval of the master plan for "Dibrugarh Vision-2045," an initiative aligned with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s commitment to transforming cities nationwide into smart urban centers. Sonowal emphasized that this visionary project is part of the Prime Minister’s broader ambition to foster advanced, sustainable urban development across India, with Dibrugarh positioned as a key focus in Assam.

“Dibrugarh Vision-2045” was unveiled today, showcasing an ambitious framework that has received approval following close coordination with the Assam government. The plan outlines a roadmap for enhancing urban infrastructure, smart technology integration, and sustainable development practices within the city. Sonowal underscored the government’s dedication to Dibrugarh’s progress, stating, “We are fully committed to the development of Dibrugarh, and we look forward to seeing it evolve into a model smart city that aligns with PM Modi's urban vision for India."

The Dibrugarh Vision-2045 master plan envisions a transformed cityscape by the year 2045, intending to set new standards in civic amenities, technology-driven infrastructure, and green urban spaces, fostering an enhanced quality of life for its residents.

Also read: Manipur’s Jiribam district bans Diwali crackers for public safety