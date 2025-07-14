Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal unveils Rs 276 crore infrastructure boost at Visakhapatnam Port

Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal today launched a series of capacity-building and modernization initiatives worth over ₹276 crore at Visakhapatnam Port.

The Minister laid foundation stones for six major infrastructure projects totalling ₹116 crore, aimed at augmenting port capacity and strengthening maritime operations. Notable among these are the B-Ramp construction within the port (₹33.49 crore), development of a new finger jetty and wharf at the fishing harbour (₹32.61 crore), and the addition of breasting dolphins at OSTT (₹20.87 crore). These efforts will significantly enhance cargo handling capacity while also supporting the local fishing community.

Other key projects include an additional ramp connecting Ambedkar Centenary Flyover to the L-17 corridor (₹8.31 crore), the development of a public promenade near the cruise terminal (₹15.90 crore) to boost cruise tourism, and installation of toilet facilities at 15 locations across the port (₹5.50 crore), aimed at improving hygiene and accessibility.

“Guided by the transformative vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, these projects mark a new chapter in modernising India's ports. Our initiatives are people-centric and designed to propel Visakhapatnam Port into a globally competitive maritime hub,” said Sonowal.

In addition to the foundation-laying ceremony, projects worth ₹159.96 crore were inaugurated, reinforcing Visakhapatnam Port’s transformation. Highlights include the commissioning of Oil Refinery Berth-2 (₹42 crore) and the installation of advanced fire-fighting systems at OSTT Berth (₹27 crore), significantly enhancing the port’s safety and liquid cargo handling capabilities.

Infrastructure upgrades include a covered storage shed at the R-10 area (₹22.50 crore), road improvements between WQ-5 Junction and Essar Junction (₹19.69 crore), and customs boundary wall expansion (₹7.17 crore).

Digitisation and port automation also received a major boost with the launch of a new RFID-based gate management system (₹15 crore), a modern Port Operating System (₹10.77 crore), and a state-of-the-art Vessel Traffic Management System (VTMS) worth ₹15.83 crore. The VTMS integrates AIS, radar, and CCTV monitoring, and has been operational since July 10, 2025, backed by data from the Indian Coast Guard.

Union Minister of State Shantanu Thakur applauded the launch, calling it a "decisive step toward realising India's maritime aspirations" under PM Modi’s leadership. He added that the integration of advanced digital and safety systems will bring “unmatched efficiency and global competitiveness” to Indian ports.

Visakhapatnam MP M. Sribharat credited Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu for accelerating port-led development in the state. He noted the establishment of four new ports and the proposal to develop a port every 50 km along the Andhra coastline.

MoPSW Secretary T.K. Ramachandran highlighted critical reforms such as the One Nation-One Port Process (ONOPP), and measures to standardise port operations, integrate coastal shipping, and boost cruise tourism. He also discussed progress on BIMSTEC maritime certification systems.

Dr. M. Angamuthu, Chairman of the Visakhapatnam Port Authority (VPA), underscored the port’s strategic location and reiterated its role in maritime education, skill development, and digital integration, led through the Centre of Excellence in Maritime Skill Development (CEMS).

The event was attended by senior dignitaries including BIMSTEC Secretary General Indra Mani Pandey, and other government and port officials.