Union Minister for Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) and Communications, Jyotiraditya M. Scindia, has expressed deep concern over the worsening flood and landslide situation across several Northeastern states due to continuous heavy rainfall.

Scindia, who is closely monitoring developments, reached out to the Chief Ministers of Sikkim and Assam, and the Governor of Manipur, assuring them of full Central support in relief and rehabilitation efforts.

During a telephonic conversation with Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, Scindia assured that the Centre stands with the people of the state during this difficult period. He conveyed a similar message to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, reiterating that the Union Government would provide all necessary aid.



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Scindia also spoke to Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla to take stock of the situation and pledged unwavering assistance to the affected regions.

The Minister took to the social media platform X to express his solidarity with the flood-affected states and reaffirmed the Centre’s commitment to a swift, coordinated response to mitigate the crisis.