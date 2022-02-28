MAJULI: Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways and Ayush Shri Sarbananda Sonowal today campaigned for BJP candidate Shri Bhuban Gam in Majuli. The river island district goes to poll on March 7, in the seat which was vacated by the Union Minister and former Chief Minister of Assam.

Addressing a huge election meeting in Karatipar of Majuli, the Union Minister stated that the way people of Majuli has accepted, support and blessings of the people of Majuli has enabled BJP to serve the sacred river island district with dedication. “Our aim to make Majuli a world site is taking root. During my time as the CM of Assam, with the cooperation of the people, the steps taken to develop Majuli have borne fruit. Today, the residents of Majuliare witnessing Parivartan,” the Union Minister said.

“With the support of Hon’ble PM Shri Narendra Modiji, Assam and the North East are on the path of progress. The people of Majuli are also part of this journey.The way CM Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma has given priority to development, Assam will be able to make its mark in India. Our aim is to make Assam the best state in India. To achieve this aim, we have to all work hard and all schemes given by the Govt have to be utilised properly,” the Union minister added.

“Sacred Majuli is a symbol of harmony in the world. To continue the growth momentum of Majuli, we have to keep alive this environment of harmony. I believe that with harmony, we can achieve progress. The BJP Govt is taking numerous steps for the overall development of Majuli. We are taking strong steps to improve connectivity in the river island district. The history Jorhat- Majuli bridge, and extending connectivity to Lakhimpur are visible efforts in that direction. Wih the blessing of Hon’ble PM Shri Narendra Modi ji, an amount of Rs 1700 crore has been sanctioned for a ring road around Majuli. Moreover, ADB has also sanctioned Rs 339 crore for development of Majuli,“ the Union Minister stated.

“With its huge potential, Majuli can be the best district of Assam. Our candidate Shri Bhuban Gam is a person you know very well and has always been with the people of Majuli. He will render outstanding service to the river island. I urge you all to give your votes to Shri Bhuban Gam. It is only BJP that has served the

people selflessly. Under the leadership of PM Shri Narendra Modi ji, India is becoming a world leader. He has taken our knowledge and civilisational strength to the world,” the Union Minister further added.

Assam Minister Shri Pijush Hazarika, MP Shri Pradan Baruah, MLAs Shri Manab Deka, Naba Kumar Doley, Sanmilita Gana shakti Asom President Shri Ranjit Doley, AGP Majuli District President Shri Phanidhar Tahu, functionaries, karyakartas and local residents were present.