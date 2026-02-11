Union minister slams Congress' 'vote bank' neglect of Assam, hails budget's Northeast boom

Union minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, on February 11, accused the Congress of using the Northeast, particularly Assam, for “vote bank politics” and said the current Union Budget reflects a renewed push for the region’s development.

Addressing a press conference, the Union minister for rural development, agriculture and farmers’ welfare alleged that the previous Congress governments neglected infrastructure and economic growth in the region.

“For decades, the Congress treated the Northeast, especially Assam, as a place for the execution of its notorious vote bank politics. There were dilapidated roads, poor rail network, no industry and no job generation during its tenure,” Chouhan said.

He maintained that after the NDA government assumed office in 2014, Prime Minister Narendra Modi prioritised the Northeast and worked to address long-pending issues. The Budget for 2026–27, he said, presents a “complete blueprint of developed India” with special emphasis on connectivity and regional growth.

Referring to the strategically crucial Siliguri Corridor, commonly known as the Chicken Neck, Chouhan described it as “a bridge of India’s unity and backbone of the country’s integrity”.

Calling the Budget “historic” and “futuristic”, he said Rs 6,812 crore has been allocated to the Ministry of Development of Northeastern Region (MDoNER), an increase of Rs 897 crore over the previous year. “This enhanced allocation clearly demonstrates the Union government’s priority towards accelerating development in the region,” he said.

On Assam’s share, Chouhan stated that Rs 49,725 crore has been earmarked towards tax devolution for the 2026–27 financial year. Since 2014, the state has received approximately Rs 3.12 lakh crore through tax devolution, he added.

Highlighting healthcare initiatives, he said the Budget includes Biopharma SHAKTI (Strategy for Healthcare Advancement through Knowledge, Technology and Innovation) with an outlay of Rs 10,000 crore over five years to strengthen domestic capabilities in biologics and biosimilars. Existing institutions such as the National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPER), Guwahati, will be upgraded to boost research, innovation and skilled manpower in the region, he said.

Chouhan also underscored the increase in agriculture spending, with the allocation rising to Rs 1,32,561 crore. A provision of Rs 9,967 crore has been made for agricultural education and research, while Rs 1,70,944 crore has been earmarked as fertiliser subsidy to ensure affordable inputs for farmers.

The rural development budget has been increased by 21 per cent, he said, adding that over Rs 1.51 lakh crore has been provided under the VB-G RAM G Act, compared with Rs 86,000 crore under the previous MGNREGA allocation.

In a move specific to Assam, the minister announced that the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare has approved the state government’s proposal to procure 60,500 metric tonnes of rapeseed or mustard for the 2026 Rabi season at Minimum Support Price under the Price Support Scheme. “This will ensure remunerative prices to the farmers and prevent them from resorting to distress sale,” he said.

Additionally, Rs 104.17 crore has been allocated to Assam for 2026–27 under the Mission for Aatmanirbharta in Pulses, aimed at boosting self-reliance and farmer income in the state.