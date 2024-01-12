Union Minister for Ports, Shipping & Waterways and Ayush, Sarbananda Sonowal, launched four major initiatives to boost the Ayush sector in North East India. A dedicated Panchakarma block, a first for the region, was inaugurated at the Central Ayurveda Research Institute (CARI).

A state-of-the-art Pharmacology & Bio Chemistry lab for Ayush was also unveiled. The minister virtually laid the foundation stones for the permanent campus of the Regional Research Institute for Homoeopathy (RRIH) and the Integrated Ayush Wellness Centre at Azara in the city. S

Speaking on the occasion, the Union Minister, Sarbananda Sonowal said, “Under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji, the traditional system of medicine has been revamped so that it adds strength to the healthcare delivery system in the country. Given the proven results of our rich healing systems of medicine like Ayurveda, Yoga, Unani, Siddha, Homoeopathy, Naturopathy and Sowa Rigpa, it is imperative that their centuries old treatments are incorporated into the modern medicinal practice. This is going to result in a powerful Integrated Medicine which will heal both physical ailments and provide avenues for mental well being. The new Panchakarma block as well as the state of the art laboratories for Ayush are steps that will enable Ayush healthcare delivery system in the region, which will be particularly beneficial for the people of Assam and the North East.”

It is to be noted that the foundation stones for the two buildings - ‘Panchakarma Block’ and ‘Pharmacology & Bio Chemistry labs’ - were laid by Sarbananda Sonowal less than two years ago on 12 February, 2022, with an aim to boost up capacity at Central Ayurveda Research Institute (CARI) in Guwahati.