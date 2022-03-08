A number of students evacuated from Ukraine arrived in Delhi.

Union Minister Shri Sarbananda Sonowal receives students and evacuees from Ukraine under Operation Ganga at Indira Gandhi International Airport, New Delhi.

The students were in a Spicejet flight that landed from Suceava, Romania this morning.

Nirup Kumar Panda from Tinsukia, an Indian National who was stranded in Ukraine also reached today and was received by officials of Assam Bhawan.

Last Sunday ten students reached India.

They are Sneha Deka (Guwahati), Mumshad Hujaef Uddin Ahmed (Nagaon), Ananya Das (Dibrugarh), Udit Bhattacharjee (Silchar), Devangan Barman (Silchar) & Ahmed Nur Emrul Kayes (Dhubri), Bhaswati Goswami (Guwahati), Mrigakshi Kalita (Nalbari), and Saddam Hussain (Nagaon).

About 100 understudies have returned so far.

CM Himanta Sarma is in steady touch with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and is working on how to induce them out safely and guarantee the secure return of all individuals from the state stranded within the war-torn European nation.

The Assam government includes a list of 222 students from the state stranded in Ukraine who had reached the government.

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