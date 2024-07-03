The Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal rushed to take stock of the flood situation plaguing the greater Dibrugarh region and review the relief operations undertaken by the government for the benefit of the flood-affected people.

Sonowal visited the flash flood-affected areas of Dibrugarh city including Graham Bazaar, AT Road, HS Road, RKB Path, Mancotta Road, Thana Chariali, and Jhalukpara. He also visited & reviewed the embankment sites at Tengakhat and Hatibandha.

The Union Minister visited the relief camp of flood-affected people at Tengakhat today (June 3). He assessed the condition of flood-affected individuals and spoke with them to evaluate the material damage.

Sonowal instructed the District Commissioner to maintain cleanliness in the shelter camps and implement measures to prevent disease outbreaks and directed that medical treatment be provided at the camps and emphasized giving special attention to the elderly, women, and children.

The Union Minister also directed officials to expedite all necessary measures for flood victim relief and to intensify relief and rescue operations.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Indian Army, and Indian Air Force have joined forces with district administration to conduct relief and rescue operations in various locations within the Dibrugarh Lok Sabha constituency.

Speaking on the situation, Sarbananda Sonowal said, “It is a matter of grave concern as the flood situation worsens in Dibrugarh, Tinsukia as well as many other parts of Assam. Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has also expressed his deep concern on the situation and is taking regular updates on it. Both the central and state governments have joined forces to fight this natural disaster and to take all necessary steps to provide relief to the flood affected people. The government will also take steps to provide financial relief for the loss of materials by people in this flood. I have also directed the officials to take urgent measures to repair and build embankments.”

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal was accompanied by the MLA of Dibrugarh LAC, Prashanta Phukan; the Minister, Govt of Assam and the MLA, Tinsukia LAC, Teras Gowala; the Chairman, Assam Tourism Development Corporation (ATDC), Rituparna Baruah; the District Commissioner, Bikram Kairi, , the Mayor, Dibrugarh Municipal Corporation (DMC), Saikat Patra; the Deputy Mayor, DMC & District President, Dibrugarh, BJP, Ujjwal Kashyap among others.