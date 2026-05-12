Union ministers hail Himanta-led NDA government, promise faster development in Assam

Senior Union ministers on May 12 welcomed the formation of the third NDA government in Assam, expressing confidence that the new administration under Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma would accelerate development and strengthen governance in the state.

Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya administered the oath of office and secrecy to Sarma and members of his new council of ministers during a high-profile ceremony attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union ministers and NDA leaders in Guwahati.

Alongside Sarma, BJP legislators Rameswar Teli and Ajanta Neog, AGP president Atul Bora and BPF MLA Charan Boro also took oath as ministers.

After the swearing-in ceremony, several Union ministers praised the NDA government’s performance in Assam over the past decade and highlighted future development plans for the state.

Union Health Minister JP Nadda congratulated Sarma and the newly inducted ministers, stating that the “double-engine government” under Modi’s leadership had given “new direction to Assam's all-round development, good governance and cultural pride”.

“I am fully confident that the NDA government will continue to work tirelessly for Assam's transformation, progress and prosperity,” Nadda wrote on X, adding that the government would work towards the vision of a “Developed Assam” alongside a “Developed India”.

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari described the new term as the beginning of “a new chapter of growth and transformative development” for Assam. He said the BJP’s third consecutive mandate in the state reflected public faith in Modi’s leadership.

Gadkari also announced that infrastructure projects worth nearly Rs 2 lakh crore were currently in the pipeline for Assam, saying the Centre remained committed to building a “strong, dynamic and forward-looking” state.

Union Ports, Shipping and Waterways Minister Sarbananda Sonowal termed the occasion a “historic and proud day” for Assam. The former chief minister said he was “deeply moved by the overwhelming love, blessings and enthusiasm shown by the public” during the ceremony.

Sonowal said the NDA government would continue to focus on development, peace and prosperity while safeguarding the rights and interests of indigenous communities in the state.

Union Food Processing Minister Chirag Paswan also congratulated Sarma and said the people of Assam had once again placed their trust in “development, good governance and national interest”.

“The state will continuously achieve new heights of development,” Paswan said while wishing the chief minister a successful and people-oriented tenure.

Responding to the wishes, Sarma thanked the visiting chief ministers, deputy chief ministers and Union ministers who attended the ceremony. He said their presence reflected the unity within the NDA alliance.

“I express my heartfelt gratitude to all the dignitaries who joined the swearing-in ceremony of the third NDA government in Assam like one family and extended their best wishes,” Sarma said.