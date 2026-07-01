Union Ministers Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Kiren Rijiju to visit Assam's Dhemaji to assess flood situation

Assam Cabinet Minister Atul Bora on July 1 attended a high-level review meeting in Dhemaji ahead of the visit of Union Ministers Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Kiren Rijiju, who are scheduled to assess the prevailing flood situation and review the extent of damage in the district.

Sharing the update on X, Bora said the meeting focused on preparedness for the Union Ministers' visit and the ongoing flood response in the district.

The meeting was attended by Assam Minister Ranoj Pegu, Lakhimpur MP Pradan Baruah, MLAs Bhuban Pegu and Jibon Gogoi, Mising Autonomous Council Chief Executive Member Paramananda Chayengia, Bodo Kachari Welfare Autonomous Council CEM Mininiswar Basumatary, and Sonowal Kachari Autonomous Council CEM Tankeswar Sonowal.

The Deputy Commissioner, Senior Superintendent of Police, other senior district officials, and office-bearers of the BJP, Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and Sonowal Kachari Students' Association (SGSA) also participated in the meeting.

The Union Ministers are expected to review the flood situation on the ground, assess the damage caused by the recent floods, and evaluate relief and rehabilitation measures being undertaken in the affected areas of Dhemaji district.