Union Minister of State Pabitra Margherita launched a scathing attack on Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi on Saturday, questioning his claims about BJP's declining influence in Assam ahead of crucial by-elections.

"Who is the Prime Minister of India, Rahul Gandhi-Robert Vadra or mass leader Narendra Modi?" Margherita asked during a press briefing, responding to Gogoi's prediction that BJP's downfall would be sealed in the Behali constituency.

The state minister highlighted BJP's dominant position in Assam, citing their victory in 11 Lok Sabha seats compared to Congress's three in the previous election. "Ask him which is bigger, 94 or 29," Margherita said, referring to the assembly segments where NDA led versus Congress.

Gogoi had earlier claimed that "BJP's downfall started from Jorhat in last Lok Sabha polls" and predicted further losses in the upcoming Behali by-election.

Taking a personal swipe at Gogoi, Margherita remarked, "He has taken this opportunity to visit the rural areas of Assam and take stock of the environment. He spent many times abroad."

The upcoming by-elections on November 13 will decide the fate of five assembly seats in Assam. Margherita, who attended two campaign meetings in Behali alongside Water Resources Minister Pijush Hazarika, expressed confidence in the BJP's victory across all constituencies.

To form a government in Assam, a party needs 64 seats in the 126-member assembly. In the last Lok Sabha elections, the BJP-led alliance showed strength by leading in 94 assembly segments, while Congress managed to lead in approximately 30 seats.