In the latest announcement from the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Tuesday, April 16, 2024, the results of the Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2023 brought cheers to Assam as six candidates from the state successfully cleared the prestigious exam.

Abhijan Hazarika emerged as the shining star from Assam securing a rank of 172 in the UPSC CSE 2023. His remarkable achievement not only reflects his dedication and hard work but also brings pride to the state.

Joining Abhijan Hazarika in this feat are five other candidates from Assam who showcased their mettle in the UPSC CSE 2023. Ricky Lohkar Pradhan secured a commendable rank of 230, followed by Rituraj Sharma at 462, Ishwari Deka at 320, Bhaskata Saikia at 552, and Kallul Hazarika at 992.

Notably, AbhijaN Hazarika and Ishwari Deka had previously demonstrated their proficiency by clearing the Assam Finance Service exam under APSC CCE 2023, adding another feather to their cap of achievements.

While these candidates have brought laurels to Assam, it's worth mentioning that candidates from other states of the Northeast have also made their mark in the UPSC CSE 2023. Lindhiya L An secured a rank of 354, Tolino Chishi at 431, Carolyn Chingthianmawi at 543, Rutherson S at 598, Rathor Lakhansing at 756, Chinzoukim Tungnung at 768, Imsurenla Longkumer at 774, M Molightson Kanshouwa at 870, Hatchinghoi Haokip at 898, Chubalemba B Chang at 915, Gowtham G at 939, and Dominic Sominthang Haokip at 994.

The success of these candidates not only highlights their individual achievements but also underscores the growing prominence of the Northeast region in the national arena.

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio expressed his pride through a tweet, stating, "Proud moment for Nagaland as 4 aspirants from the State have cleared the prestigious #UPSC2023. Congratulations, Ms. Tolino Chishi-AIR 431, Ms. Alemyim Isaac-AIR 749, Ms. Imsurenla Longkumer-AIR 774 & Mr. Chubalemba B Chang-AIR 915. I wish you success in the service of the nation."