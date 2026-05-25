Union Sports Minister Raksha Khadse reviews National Sports University campus in Manipur

Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports, Raksha Khadse, on May 25, visited the National Sports University (NSU) in Imphal, where she reviewed the progress of the university’s permanent campus and interacted with athletes, students, coaches and officials associated with the institution.

The minister also visited the Sports Authority of India (SAI) National Centre of Excellence (NCOE), Imphal, as part of her assessment of the sports ecosystem in the Northeast region.

During the visit, Khadse was accompanied by National Sports University Vice-Chancellor Daijit Singh Chawdhary, Manipur Sports Secretary N Praveen Singh, SAI Regional Director C Dhandapani and other senior officials.

Early in the morning, the minister joined athletes during their daily training sessions and participated in fitness and conditioning activities alongside them. She observed warm-up drills, endurance training, stretching exercises, mobility routines and sport-specific practice sessions while interacting directly with athletes and coaches.

Appreciating the dedication and discipline of the athletes, Khadse encouraged them to continue striving for excellence and represent India proudly on international platforms.

At the permanent NSU campus located at Koutruk in Imphal West district, the minister conducted a detailed review of the ongoing construction and infrastructure development work.

Officials informed that the campus, spread across nearly 325 acres, is nearing completion with around 95 per cent of the construction work already completed.

Khadse reviewed key facilities being developed at the campus, including academic blocks equipped with smart classrooms and laboratories, administrative buildings, library, auditorium, sports science facilities and residential hostels designed to accommodate nearly 1,300 students and around 60 faculty members.

The minister also reviewed the university’s integrated sports and academic ecosystem aimed at promoting sports education, sports science, coaching, athlete development, sports technology and research.

Speaking during the visit, Khadse said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is witnessing unprecedented investment in sports infrastructure, athlete development and sports education.

She stated that the National Sports University would emerge as a landmark institution in strengthening India’s sports ecosystem and producing globally competitive athletes and sports professionals driven by science, innovation and research.

Later, at the SAI National Centre of Excellence in Imphal, the minister reviewed athlete support systems and sports science facilities available for elite and emerging athletes from the Northeast region.

She interacted with athletes, coaches and support staff while inspecting facilities related to physiotherapy, recovery, nutrition, sports medicine, physiology and strength and conditioning.