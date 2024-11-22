Assam Congress president Bhupen Kumar Borah stressed the importance of unity in defeating the BJP in the state. Speaking to reporters on Friday, Borah noted that "without unity, it is not easy for anyone to defeat the BJP in Assam."

Borah addressed the breakdown of the United Opposition Forum ahead of the by-elections, acknowledging it as a temporary setback. He expressed confidence in reuniting opposition forces before the 2026 elections, stating, "I am confident we will reunite and give a strong fight against the BJP."

Reflecting on the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Borah pointed out that despite BJP's claims of winning 13 out of 14 seats in Assam, the Congress secured 76 lakh votes, edging ahead of the BJP by 0.5 per cent. He emphasised the need for a new strategy and unity among anti-BJP forces, adding that discussions for a roadmap would take place by December.

Regarding the Assam by-elections, Borah expressed optimism about Congress winning four out of five assembly seats, citing improvements in key constituencies like Behali, Bongaigaon, and Dholai. He also highlighted Congress's return to the Sidli constituency after 20 years, following the dissolution of a previous alliance with a regional party. "We have improved in Sidli as well," Borah said.