Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria has highlighted the importance of universities in promoting research and utilizing the findings for the benefit of society. He also stressed the need for restructuring university courses to promote India's knowledge-based education system.

Kataria was speaking at the valedictory function of a three-day national conference of Vice-Chancellors on the theme 'Transformative Higher Education for Atmanirbhar Bharat' on March 25, which was organized by the Association of Indian Universities and hosted by the University of Science and Technology (USTM) in Meghalaya. The conference brought together academic leaders to discuss ways of promoting transformative higher education in India.

During his address, Kataria urged universities to facilitate quality research and disseminate research findings for the benefit of humanity. He emphasized the need to create an academically conducive environment for scientists and other research scholars to undertake high-quality research projects and publish their results in international research journals. Kataria added that researchers should develop new technologies based on the outcomes of their research for the benefit of society.

The Governor also emphasized the need for restructuring university courses to promote India's knowledge-based learning system. He encouraged universities to use India's ancient knowledge base to rediscover its inner vitality, and to play the role of enablers in this process.

In addition, Kataria highlighted the role of higher education institutions in character building. He stated that institutions of higher education could act as catalysts for using the physical, mental, and intellectual faculties of students to build a sensitive and humane society.

The Governor also expressed optimism about the New Education Policy, which he believes will help meet new challenges in the education sector. Meghalaya Education Minister Rakkam A Sangma, Education Advisor, Government of Assam, Nani Gopal Mahanta, National Secretary, Shiksha Sanskriti Utthan Nyas, Atul Kothari, Secretary-General of Association of Indian Universities Dr. Pankaj Mittal, and other dignitaries were present at the event.

The conference aimed to promote transformative higher education for an Atmanirbhar Bharat, which translates to a self-reliant India. The event brought together Vice-Chancellors, educators, and policymakers from across the country to share their ideas and experiences on ways to transform higher education.