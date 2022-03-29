On 29th March, Two vehicles were burned down by unknown miscreants near Haflong Government College professor colony around 3 a.m in the morning.

One car (Mahindra KUV) with the registration number AS 01- DN-8858 and one bike (TVS Apache) with the registration number AS 11-G -1031 were both completely destroyed by fire.

When the fire broke out, the residents shouted and the owner of the bike arrived on the scene with other people and attempted to put out the flames.

Local people called the fire department, and the fire was controlled, but both cars were completely destroyed. The case is being investigated by the police.