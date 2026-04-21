‘Unprecedented rain’ floods Guwahati, Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah seeks public cooperation

Assam Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah have appealed for public awareness and cooperation after heavy rainfall led to widespread waterlogging across Guwahati.



In a post, the minister said that “unprecedented rainfall” from evening till late night had inundated many parts of the city, disrupting normal life. He added that concerned authorities are working round the clock to bring the situation under control and urged citizens to remain cautious and cooperative.



Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast continued rainfall across Assam over the next few days, with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds expected in several districts. Weather officials attributed the current conditions to upper air cyclonic circulations over northeast Assam and adjoining areas, as well as over northeast Bangladesh.



The Assam State Disaster Management Authority has warned that the ongoing wet spell may result in urban flooding, traffic disruptions, and localised landslides in vulnerable areas.



In the past 24 hours, several areas of the city have recorded intense rainfall. Khanapara received over 215 mm of rain, while Gauhati University and nearby locations recorded more than 100 mm, indicating heavy to very heavy precipitation.



Amid the worsening conditions, a woman, identified as Payel Nath, died after falling into an open roadside drain on the night of April 19 during severe waterlogging. Rescue teams from the Guwahati City Police and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) launched a search operation and later recovered her body around 150 metres from the spot.



Authorities have urged residents to remain alert as adverse weather conditions are expected to persist in the coming days.