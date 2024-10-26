As campaigning for upcoming bye-election campaign heats up, Assam Pradesh Congress President Bhupen Bora, alongside Congress candidate Sanjeev Kumar Warle for Sidli constituency intensified efforts to connect with voters across the constituency.

Addressing supporters and the public, Bora launched a scathing critique against the United People's Party Liberal (UPPL) and the Bodoland People's Front (BPF), alleging that both parties were merely fronts for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). According to Bora, the true agenda behind the political facade was the BJP's strategy to manipulate the electoral process and tighten its grip on the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR).

"UPPL and BPF are not independent entities in this election; they are, in fact, operating under the BJP's shadow," claimed Bora. He suggested that while the UPPL and BPF present themselves as distinct parties, they act in accordance with BJP's directives, with their true allegiance lying with the ruling party. Bora contended that the BJP’s underlying objective is to dismantle the influence of UPPL and BPF in BTR politics and seize control of the region’s governance.

The Congress leader’s remarks come amidst escalating political tension in the region, as rival parties vie for dominance in the bye-election. Bora's accusations are aimed at discrediting the BJP’s influence and challenging its political maneuvering in Assam's tribal heartland.

Furthermore, Bora did not hold back in responding to recent remarks made by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who accused the Congress of "selling" 20 percent of its election tickets. Dismissing the allegations as baseless, Bora took a direct swipe at the Chief Minister's own political history.

He suggested that CM Sarma should disclose how much he paid for a Congress ticket when he first contested from Jalukbari.

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