Assam's UPPL releases 18-candidate list for BTC polls

Assam's United People's Party Liberal (UPPL), on August 21, released its first list of 18 candidates for the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) general polls this year, working president and Rajya Sabha MP Rwngwra Narzary announced.

The list features mostly experienced faces, including sitting MLAs, executive members, and senior party leaders.

Prominent names in the list include Kokrajhar East MLA Lawrence Islary, Tamulpur MLA Jolen Daimary, UPPL general secretary Raju Kumar Narzary, former Assam minister Chandan Brahma, and sitting BTC Executive Members Dr Nilut Swargiary, Wilson Hasda, Ranjit Basumatary, Saikhong Basumatary, and Dhananjay Basumatary.

List of candidates declared: Wilson Hasda from Srirampur ; Saranjit Basumatary from Jamduar; Raju Kumar Narzary from Sorabil; Afjal Hoque Sarkar from Fakiragram; Rabiram Brahma from Banargaon; Ranjit Basumatary from Baokhungri; Lawrence Islary from Salakati; Saikhong Basumatary from Chirang; Chandan Brahma from Kajalgaon; Dhananjay Basumatary from Manas Serfang; Mantu Boro from Koklabari; Rakesh Brahma from Mushalpur; Kati Ram Baro from Baganpara; Rabindra Bala Biswas from Darangajuli; Jolen Daimary from Nagrijuli; Pradip Narzary from Shuklai Serfang; Rujugwra Muchahary from Dhwnshri and Dr Nilut Swargiary from Rowta BtC constituency.

Rwngwra Narzary said more names will be announced in the coming days as part of the second list of candidates.

He said the UPPL will contest the BTC elections independently in all 40 constituencies.