UPPL delegation meets PM Modi, seeks speedy implementation of BTR Accord, flood-control measures

A delegation of the United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL), led by Rajya Sabha MP Pramod Boro, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Parliament House on Wednesday, August 12 and raised issues related to the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR), including the speedy implementation of the 2020 BTR Accord and measures to tackle recurring floods and erosion.

The delegation comprised Rajya Sabha MP Rwngwra Narzary and Lok Sabha MP Jayanta Basumatary. During the meeting, the UPPL leaders discussed the need for timely implementation of all provisions of the BTR Accord, which was signed in 2020 under the guidance of Prime Minister Modi.

A major issue raised by the delegation was the proposed 125th Constitutional Amendment Bill. The UPPL leaders urged the Centre to expedite the legislative process for the amendment concerning the Sixth Schedule and Article 280 of the Constitution.

The proposed amendment is aimed at further strengthening the powers and financial arrangements of the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC), which administers the BTR.

The delegation also apprised the Prime Minister of the recurring flood and erosion affecting several areas of the BTR. It specifically highlighted problems caused by water flows from streams originating in Bhutan and sought appropriate measures to address the issue.

The UPPL leaders further requested a special initiative for flood-affected districts of Upper Assam, seeking focused assistance and intervention for affected communities and areas.

The meeting comes amid continuing flood-related concerns in Assam, with several districts facing inundation, erosion and displacement due to heavy rainfall and rising river levels.