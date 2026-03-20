UPPL fields Jwngsrang Brahma for Manas constituency in Assam Assembly Elections 2026

The United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) has announced its candidate for the upcoming Assam Legislative Assembly Elections 2026.

As per an official notification, the party has fielded Jwngsrang Brahma for the 41-Manas Assembly constituency.

The decision was approved by the party leadership following recommendations from the core committee and the Central Working Committee, the statement said.

The party added that the nomination is being issued for wider public circulation ahead of the elections scheduled for April 9, 2026.