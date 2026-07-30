UPPL leader found dead in Assam's Chirang; murder suspected after hotel altercation

A UPPL leader was found dead under suspicious circumstances at Chatianguri in Assam’s Chirang district on July 30, with police suspecting that he may have been murdered.

The deceased has been identified as Jibananda Basumatary, alias Raju Basumatary, vice-president of the United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) unit in Bijni.

According to preliminary information, Basumatary was involved in an altercation with two youths at the Chifung Hotel in Bijni town on July 29. He reportedly went missing after the incident and was later found dead at Chatianguri on Thursday morning.

Family members initially received information that Basumatary had met with an accident. However, the circumstances surrounding his death have raised suspicions of foul play.

A team from Bijni Police reached the spot, recovered the body and sent it for post-mortem examination. Chirang Senior Superintendent of Police Mohanlal Meena and Additional Superintendent of Police (Crime) Amit Kumar Mahato also visited the site.

A forensic team has been deployed to examine the scene and collect evidence. Police have launched an investigation to ascertain the exact cause of death and determine whether the alleged hotel altercation was linked to the incident.

UPPL leader Hom Sharma expressed shock over Basumatary’s death and demanded a thorough investigation into the case.