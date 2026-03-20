UPPL names Phanidhar Basumatari as last candidate for Assam Assembly Elections 2026

The United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) has announced Phanidhar Basumatari as its candidate for the 15-Dhekiajuli Assembly constituency, marking the party’s final nomination for the upcoming Assam Legislative Assembly Elections 2026.

The announcement was made following approval by the party’s Central Working Committee and recommendation from its Core Committee.

With this, the UPPL has completed its list of candidates for the April 9 elections. The party said the decision has been issued for wider public circulation.