The United People's Party Liberal (UPPL), an alliance partner of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), is preparing for the upcoming Assam Assembly by-elections scheduled to be held in September.

To discuss their strategy, the UPPL convened a core committee meeting in Kokrajhar City. During the meeting, preparations for the by-election were thoroughly discussed, with a focus on the Sidli constituency, from where UPPL will contest.

The by-election will take place in five assembly constituencies across Assam. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has decided to leave two of these constituencies to its NDA alliance partners, the UPPL and the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP).

Speaking to the media, Raju Narzary, General Secretary of UPPL, said that a high-level core committee meeting was held to discuss the upcoming by-election and various party-related issues. He confirmed that as an alliance partner of the NDA, UPPL will participate in the by-election.