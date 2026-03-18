UPPL releases second list of candidates for Assam Assembly polls

The United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) has announced its second list of candidates for the upcoming Assam Assembly elections scheduled to be held on April 9, 2026.

The list was approved by party president Pramod Boro following recommendations from the party’s central working committee and core committee.

As per the official notification issued by the party, four candidates have been nominated in this phase.

Rakesh Brahma has been fielded from 42 No. Baksa (ST), Nityananda Basumatary from 72 No. Gohpur, Baburam Basumatary from 66 No. Barchalla, and Manoj Basumatary from 28 No. Boko-Chaygaon (ST).

The announcement reflects UPPL’s continued efforts to consolidate its position in key constituencies, particularly in areas with significant tribal representation.

Party sources indicated that the selection process focused on grassroots connect and organizational strength of the candidates.

With this second list, UPPL has intensified its preparations for the elections, as political activity gathers momentum across Assam ahead of the polls.