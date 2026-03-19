UPPL releases third list of candidates for Assam Assembly polls

The United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) on March 19 released its third list of candidates for the upcoming Assam Assembly elections, further firming up its electoral strategy in the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR).

The list was approved by party president Pramod Boro following recommendations from the Central Working Committee and Core Committee, as per an official notification issued from the party headquarters in Kokrajhar. The candidates have been named for five constituencies ahead of the polls scheduled for April 9, 2026.

According to the list, Pratibha Brahma has been nominated from 4 No. Baokhungri, Ayub Hussain Mondal from 5 No. Parbotjhora, Ranjit Basumatary from 19 No. Sidli-Chirang (ST), Pabitra Baro from 44 No. Goreswar, and Rabindra Basumatary from 47 No. Mazbat.

The latest announcement reflects UPPL’s continued push to consolidate its base across BTR constituencies, with the party aiming to strike a balance between experience and new representation.

The notification, signed by General Secretary (A) Raju Kumar Narzary, stated that the list has been released for wider public circulation as the party steps up its campaign for the Assam Assembly elections.