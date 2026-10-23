Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) chief Hagrama Mohilary on October 23 took a swipe at the United People's Party Liberal (UPPL), saying the party should surrender rather than contest the upcoming BTC by-elections, and claimed that the Bodoland People's Front (BPF) would win unopposed.

Commenting on the by-elections, Mohilary asserted that UPPL stood little chance of winning, even if it contested in Rowta, Kajalgaon and Darangajuli.

“UPPL should surrender; there is no point in contesting the elections,” Mohilary said, expressing confidence in the BPF's prospects.

He further claimed that BPF candidates would win the by-elections without facing any contest, signalling confidence in his party's electoral prospects.

The remarks come amid political activity surrounding the upcoming BTC by-elections, with the BPF and UPPL among the key political players in the Bodoland region.

However, Mohilary's prediction of an unopposed BPF victory remains a political claim, and the final outcome will depend on the electoral process and the candidates in the fray.

