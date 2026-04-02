UPPL unveils ‘people’s manifesto’, pledges peace accord implementation and inclusive development in BTR

The United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) on April 2, unveiled its election manifesto in Kokrajhar ahead of the Assam Assembly elections scheduled for April 9, outlining a wide range of promises focused on inclusive development, peace, and socio-economic upliftment in the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR).

The manifesto was formally released by party president Pramod Boro at the party’s central office in Kokrajhar. Addressing party workers and supporters, Boro described the document as a “People’s Manifesto,” prepared through extensive consultations with stakeholders and reflecting the aspirations of diverse communities across the region.

Expressing confidence of a strong electoral performance, Boro said the party is optimistic about securing a resounding victory and playing a key role in forming a “pro-marginalised, people-centric government” in Assam.

A key focus of the manifesto is sustaining peace and harmony among communities through dialogue, inclusive governance, and the formation of subdivision-level peace committees. The party also pledged to expedite the full implementation of the BTR Peace Accord, 2020, and push for constitutional and institutional strengthening, including the creation of 60 MCLA constituencies and direct central funding to the BTR government.

On land and community rights, UPPL promised distribution of land pattas to eligible landless families and resolution of long-pending land issues. It also proposed promoting Rabha, Koch-Rajbongshi, and Santali languages as mediums of instruction in schools, along with support for all religious institutions and leaders across communities.

In the education and healthcare sectors, the manifesto highlights plans to expand initiatives such as scholarships, establishment of institutions like a Central University in Baksa and NIT in Udalguri, and strengthening healthcare through ambulance services, cancer care support, and adequate staffing in hospitals.

The party also laid emphasis on social welfare, including financial assistance for senior citizens, support for persons with disabilities, and schemes for pilgrims of different faiths. Youth empowerment initiatives such as skill training centres, fellowship programmes, and employment-linked training were also promised.

For economic growth, UPPL pledged infrastructure development including roads, bridges, irrigation systems, and industrial parks. The manifesto also includes measures to boost agriculture, such as doubling farmers’ income, expanding irrigation, promoting modern technology in farming, and ensuring better market access.

Environmental conservation also features prominently, with commitments to protect national parks and wildlife sanctuaries in the region, alongside policies to mitigate human-elephant conflict and promote eco-tourism.

With polling set for April 9, the UPPL has urged voters across the constituencies it is contesting to support the party’s vision for a peaceful, developed, and inclusive BTR.