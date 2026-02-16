Uproar mars start of Assam budget session as opposition disrupts governor’s address

Chaos marked the opening of the Budget session of the Assam Legislative Assembly on February 16 after opposition MLAs stormed the Well of the House during Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya’s address, shouting slogans and attempting to disrupt proceedings.

The protest began barely five minutes into the Governor’s 40-minute speech. Members of the Congress, AIUDF, CPI(M) and the lone Independent MLA left their seats and gathered near the podium, raising placards and chanting slogans.

Several MLAs tried to throw copies of the Governor’s speech towards the podium. Marshals on duty swiftly intervened, confiscating the booklets and removing placards and papers displayed by the protesting legislators. More than 20 security personnel formed a protective cordon around the Governor as over 30 opposition members remained in the Well for the entire duration of the address.

The protesting MLAs raised slogans over a controversial video allegedly featuring the Chief Minister and demanded justice for popular singer Zubeen Garg. Some members sat on the floor in protest while the Governor continued reading his speech amid the din.

Despite the disruption, Acharya proceeded with his address, outlining the government’s development initiatives, welfare schemes and achievements over the past five years.

Monday’s sitting is the last full session of the Assembly under the present government before the state heads to elections. The vote on account is scheduled to be tabled on Tuesday, setting the stage for interim financial approvals ahead of the polls.