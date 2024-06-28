Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has voiced strong dissatisfaction regarding the catering arrangements during a cabinet meeting held in Nalbari on June 27. Despite clear directives from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) to provide a simple vegetarian meal, elaborate dishes were reportedly served, much to his dismay.

According to an official communication, Chief Minister Sarma expressed deep unhappiness over the extensive spread that greeted attendees at the meeting on June 27. The directive to maintain simplicity in the food and beverage arrangements was evidently disregarded, which compelled the Chief Minister to issue a stern reprimand.

"This office had repeatedly instructed for a simple vegetarian meal during the Cabinet Meeting at Nalbari. Unfortunately, this instruction was not adhered to, and instead, an elaborate lunch with multiple items was arranged. I express my extreme displeasure over this action," stated Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.