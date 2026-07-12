Urban greening drive begins in Guwahati with vertical gardens across 20 flyovers

Work has commenced on developing a vertical garden beneath the Bhagadatta Flyover in the city's Supermarket area as part of an ambitious urban beautification and greening initiative aimed at transforming public spaces across Guwahati.

The project seeks to utilise the space beneath the flyover by installing vertical green structures and ornamental plants along the flyover pillars and adjoining areas. Officials said the initiative is designed to improve the city's visual appeal while contributing to environmental sustainability by reducing dust and enhancing the local microclimate.

The Bhagadatta Flyover, one of Guwahati's busiest traffic corridors, has been selected as one of the first locations for the project owing to its strategic importance and high commuter footfall. Once completed, the vertical garden is expected to create a cleaner, greener and more aesthetically appealing environment for residents and commuters.

According to officials, the initiative forms part of a larger plan to introduce more green infrastructure across the city amid rapid urban expansion. More than 20 vertical gardens are proposed to be developed under flyovers and at other prominent public locations in a phased manner.

The city-wide project is estimated to cost approximately Rs 25 crore and is expected to significantly enhance the urban landscape while promoting sustainable city planning.

Authorities said the progress of the Bhagadatta Flyover project will be assessed before the initiative is extended to additional locations across Guwahati.