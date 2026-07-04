Used syringes, suspected narcotics recovered from Silchar public toilet, one held, probe underway

Allegations have emerged that a drug trafficking network was operating from a government public toilet located on Trunk Road in Silchar, prompting police to detain one individual and initiate an investigation into the matter.

According to local residents, the government toilet had witnessed frequent visits by suspicious individuals over an extended period, raising concerns about possible illegal activities. Acting on their suspicions, residents inspected the premises and reportedly recovered used syringes, various tablets, and other materials suspected to have been used for drug consumption. The matter was subsequently reported to the police.

Responding to the information, police personnel reached the location, detained one individual for questioning, seized the recovered materials, and registered a case for further investigation.

Police said the detained person is being interrogated to ascertain the extent of his involvement and to determine whether other individuals were part of the alleged drug trafficking network. Investigators are examining all aspects of the case to identify additional suspects and establish the nature of the alleged operation.

The incident has triggered concern among local residents, who have demanded that the entire network behind the alleged drug trafficking activities be identified and all those involved be brought to justice. Residents have also urged the authorities to strengthen surveillance at government public toilets and other crowded public places to prevent such incidents in the future.

Police have assured that the investigation is being carried out comprehensively and that appropriate legal action will be taken against anyone found involved based on the findings of the probe.