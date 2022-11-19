The Dr Bhupen Hazarika Samanway Award-2022 of the Asom Sahitya Sabha has been presented to the renowned singer of India, Usha Mangeshkar this time.

The award carries a cash prize of Rs 5 lakh, a memorial, and a bouquet of books.

The award will be presented by the Governor of Assam Prof Jagdish Mukhi at 4 pm on November 22 at a grand ceremony to be held under the auspices of Sahitya Sabha President Kuladhar Saikia at Nedfi House Auditorium in Guwahati.

This was stated by Kuladhar Saikia, President of Asom Sahitya Sabha, at a press conference in Guwahati.

It is to be noted that this award has been given every two years since 2013 in collaboration with Numaligarh Refinery Limited.

This year too, elaborate preparations have been made to present the award in collaboration with Numaligarh Refinery Limited.

It may be recalled that the Asom Sahitya Sabha had formed a committee for the Dr Bhupen Hazarika Samanway Award-2022.

The selection committee nominated several renowned artists for the award.

However, at the last moment, renowned singer Usha Mangeshkar, who sang songs in Hindi, Marathi, Kannada, Nepali, Bhojpuri, Gujarati and Assamese and had a good relationship with Dr Bhupen Hazarika, was selected for the award.

It may be recalled that the Asom Sahitya Sabha has been conferring the Dr Bhupen Hazarika Samanway Award and Dr Indira Goswami (Mamoni Raisom Goswami) Inter-State Coordination Award in association with Numaligarh Refinery Limited in the sacred memory of Dr Bhupen Hazarika and Dr Mamoni Raisom Goswami.