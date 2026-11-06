Veteran singer Usha Mangeshkar has confirmed that she will travel to New Delhi to receive the first national award instituted in the name of Bharat Ratna Dr Bhupen Hazarika, recalling her association with the legendary Assamese musician through several memorable songs.

In a letter addressed to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Mangeshkar expressed gratitude for the recognition and said she considered it a matter of "great pride and good fortune".

She also recalled the musical association she shared with Hazarika, under whose music direction she sang several Assamese songs that remain part of Assam's cultural memory.

"To be part of this prestigious award ceremony is a privilege for me," Mangeshkar wrote in the letter, adding that she would travel to Delhi to personally receive the honour.

The letter was shared by Sarma on November 5, following which he thanked the singer for accepting the award. He described the musical relationship between Mangeshkar and Hazarika as an "invaluable part of Assam's cultural memories".

The award will be presented on November 29 at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi during the concluding ceremony of Hazarika's birth centenary celebrations. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to attend the event.

Mangeshkar's travel arrangements, including those for her family, are being coordinated with event management company Wizcraft, according to her letter.