USHA turns 90 with green tribute: 90 Naahor trees planted in honour of Zubeen Garg

Blending environmental responsibility with cultural reverence, USHA marked its 90th anniversary through a symbolic tree plantation drive in Guwahati, paying homage to Assam’s iconic singer Zubeen Garg. The initiative saw the planting of 90 Naahor saplings, a tree deeply associated with Assamese heritage and known to be closest to the artist’s heart.

Organised in collaboration with the Indian Awaz Foundation and Vrikshit Foundation, the plantation drive unfolded across the premises of Pragjyotish College and along the Bharalu River, with active participation from NSS volunteers of Pragjyotish College. The effort underscored a shared commitment to ecological restoration while celebrating an enduring cultural legacy.

The Naahor tree, revered in Assamese tradition, was chosen as a powerful symbol of Zubeen Garg’s intimate bond with nature and the land. Each sapling stood not merely as an environmental contribution but as a living reminder of the artist’s influence on Assam’s cultural soul.

The drive was formally inaugurated by Dr. Manoj Kumar Mahanta, Principal of Pragjyotish College, who planted the first sapling. Applauding the initiative, he noted that the programme successfully bridged environmental stewardship with cultural consciousness—an approach increasingly vital in contemporary times.

The initiative received significant momentum through the involvement of Vrikshit Foundation, one of India’s foremost youth-led environmental organisations. With a remarkable record of over 95 lakh kilograms of waste collected and more than 63,000 saplings planted nationwide, the foundation has emerged as a catalyst for grassroots environmental action.

In a significant development, Vrikshit Foundation has now partnered with the Indian Awaz Foundation to strengthen and expand its Northeast Chapter, aiming to replicate sustainable green initiatives across Assam and neighbouring states.

Speaking on the occasion, Sanjay Debnath, Divisional Manager, USHA, described the plantation drive as a meaningful way to commemorate the company’s nine-decade journey.

“Celebrating USHA’s 90 years through a green initiative makes this milestone truly special. We are proud to contribute to Assam’s ecological well-being while honouring an artist who inspired generations,” he said.

Nazim Ahmed, Founder of the Indian Awaz Foundation, termed the initiative the fulfilment of a long-cherished dream.

“Zubeen Da’s emotional connection with the Naahor tree runs deep. Planting these saplings ensures that his spirit continues to bloom across Assam. This tribute is both deeply personal and profoundly symbolic,” he remarked.

Environmentalists and citizens alike welcomed the initiative, noting that such collective actions are critical at a time when climate change and urbanisation increasingly threaten fragile ecosystems. The organisers reaffirmed their commitment to the regular upkeep of the saplings and pledged to continue similar green initiatives across the state.