Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has revealed details of an alleged examination fraud involving the University of Science and Technology Meghalaya (USTM). The Chief Minister today shared a list of students who were allegedly promised higher marks in their CBSE examinations by USTM Chancellor Mahbubul Hoque.

"These are the names of students who were promised higher marks in their CBSE examination by the owner of USTM, Mahbubul Hoque. @assampolice is enquiring into the matter and a case has been registered. This is a serious matter and we seek cooperation from all concerned," Sarma posted on social media.

These are the names of students who were promised higher marks in their CBSE examination by the owner of USTM, Mahbubul Hoque.@assampolice is enquiring into the matter and a case has been registered.



This is a serious matter and we seek cooperation from all concerned. pic.twitter.com/9Crax3UP0P — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) February 23, 2025

The revelation follows Hoque's arrest on February 21 during a late-night operation at his Ghoramara residence in Guwahati. Police are investigating allegations of financial transactions linked to promised assistance during the CBSE Class 12 Physics examination at Kendriya Vidyalaya in Sribhumi district.

Officials report that 274 students took the exam at the centre, with 214 belonging to the ERD Group. The promised assistance allegedly failed to materialise, causing disruption at the examination venue.

The case has gained significance amid broader accusations against USTM. Chief Minister Sarma has previously alleged the institution engaged in issuing fake degrees and certificates, with claims that even PhDs were being sold without proper examinations.

Hoque is currently in police custody and has been transferred to Sribhumi for further questioning. Law enforcement officials expect more details to emerge as the investigation continues.