Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma launched a sharp attack on the University of Science and Technology Meghalaya (USTM) on Sunday, February 16 alleging large-scale fraud, issuance of fake degrees, and financial mismanagement. His remarks come amid increasing concerns regarding the dismissal of employees at the private university.

Expressing strong disapproval, CM Sarma did not mince words in his criticism of USTM and its Chancellor, Mahbubul Hoque. "The head of USTM himself is fraudulent. The entire institution operates on deception and has been distributing fake certificates to students," he asserted.

Sarma further questioned Hoque’s credentials, alleging that even his caste certificate is fabricated. "How can our intellectuals endorse someone who possesses a false OBC certificate?" he asked.

Raising concerns about the credibility of academic degrees conferred by USTM, the Chief Minister claimed that even PhDs were allegedly being sold. "There are no proper examinations, no authentic degrees—nothing. The institution operates without academic integrity," he remarked.

Linking USTM’s financial troubles to the state government’s stringent measures against external funding, Sarma stated, "Their financial crisis stems from our decision to block a significant portion of foreign funding."

He also criticized a section of intellectuals for supporting the university. "Some so-called intellectuals continue to defend the institution. They have positioned a few intellectual figures from Assam there, and that is what they keep promoting," he commented.

Unfazed by potential legal consequences, Sarma maintained a defiant stance saying, "I don’t care even if they file a case against me. It is useless to talk about that institution."