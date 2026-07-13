'USTM is building a water bomb that will destroy Guwahati': Assam BJP MLA Manab Deka attacks varsity, Congress

BJP MLA Manab Deka on July 13 launched a sharp attack on the University of Science and Technology Meghalaya (USTM), alleging that the institution was creating a "water bomb" that would eventually devastate Guwahati.

Speaking to reporters, the Lakhimpur MLA claimed that ongoing activities at USTM posed a serious threat to the city and linked the university to the Congress party.

"USTM is preparing a water bomb. That water bomb will destroy Guwahati," Deka alleged, without elaborating on the specific basis for the claim.

Targeting the opposition Congress, Deka further alleged that the party shared close ties with USTM and its Chancellor, Mahbubul Hoque.

"Congress and USTM are like siblings. There is a close relationship between Congress and USTM owner Mahbubul Hoque," he claimed.

Deka's comments come amid continuing political attacks by the BJP on USTM and its Chancellor, with the ruling party repeatedly raising concerns over the university's activities. However, the MLA did not provide evidence to substantiate his allegations during his interaction with the media.

There was no immediate response from USTM, Mahbubul Hoque or the Congress to Deka's allegations.