UTSAH launches Assam’s first dedicated support centre for child victims of sexual abuse

UTSAH, one of Assam’s leading child rights organisations, has launched a dedicated POCSO Centre in Guwahati to support children affected by sexual violence.

Inaugurating the centre, Guwahati Police Commissioner Partha Sarathi Mahanta, praised UTSAH’s consistent efforts toward child justice. “Miguel Das and his team have been pioneers in this field. This Centre will help expand their reach and impact,” he said.

Padmapani Bora, IRS, Commissioner and Secretary of the Information & Public Relations Department, Government of Assam, attended as Guest of Honour. “This Centre is the need of the hour. Survivors need timely support, and this space offers exactly that,” he noted.

The Centre will offer trauma-informed counselling, legal aid, round-the-clock crisis response, and support during investigations and court proceedings. It will work closely with Assam Police, CWCs, JJBs, Special POCSO Courts, and DCPUs to ensure child-friendly justice delivery.

Since 2013, UTSAH has supported over 400 child survivors of sexual violence. The new Centre marks a significant leap in its mission to build a safe, responsive, and rights-based support system for children.

Supported by The Good Fund (TGF), Dasra, and the Lioness Club Umang, the Centre also aligns with UTSAH’s role as an empanelled Support Person Organisation under Rule 4(8) of the POCSO Rules.

The launch saw participation from senior police officials, child protection stakeholders, and well-wishers who reaffirmed their commitment to protecting child rights in Assam.